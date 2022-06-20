Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.58 million shares of the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.15, and it changed around -$1.39 or -12.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $822.96M. CLMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.43, offering almost -71.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.8% since then. We note from Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 117.58K.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLMT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) trade information

Instantly CLMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.10 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.11% year-to-date, but still down -29.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is -23.63% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLMT is forecast to be at a low of $15.50 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) estimates and forecasts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.50 percent over the past six months and at a 54.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -131.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $959.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. to make $925.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by -73.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CLMT Dividends

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.08% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares, and 26.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.13%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Adams Asset Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.60% of the shares, which is about 5.22 million shares worth $71.11 million.

Knott David M., Jr., with 4.99% or 3.95 million shares worth $52.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Evermore Global Value Fd and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.72 million shares worth $22.65 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $6.99 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.