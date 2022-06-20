Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.61, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. BALY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.78, offering almost -199.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.5% since then. We note from Bally’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 495.62K.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Instantly BALY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.99 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.10% year-to-date, but still down -21.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is -24.69% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Bally’s Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.36 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Bally’s Corporation to make $632.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 156.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.90%.

BALY Dividends

Bally’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.00% of Bally’s Corporation shares, and 73.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.79%. Bally’s Corporation stock is held by 216 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.02% of the shares, which is about 11.42 million shares worth $434.83 million.

Par Capital Management Inc, with 3.80% or 2.07 million shares worth $78.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco American Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $38.19 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco American Value Fd held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $28.92 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.