Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.99, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.26M. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.37, offering almost -73.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.36% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 466.32K.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.77 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.59% year-to-date, but still down -14.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is -5.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.69 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. to make $243.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $202.86 million and $187.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 204.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.99% per year for the next five years.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.18% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares, and 81.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.61%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 29.01% of the shares, which is about 25.05 million shares worth $204.37 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.59% or 7.42 million shares worth $66.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $21.81 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $16.64 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.