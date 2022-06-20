AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.68M. AXTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.19, offering almost -117.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.41% since then. We note from AXT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 146.68K.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Instantly AXTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.84 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.32% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is 6.65% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AXT Inc. (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

AXT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.35 percent over the past six months and at a -15.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AXT Inc. to make $41.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. AXT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 351.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

AXTI Dividends

AXT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.30% of AXT Inc. shares, and 54.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.88%. AXT Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 3.01 million shares worth $26.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.18% or 2.66 million shares worth $18.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $11.42 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $9.69 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.