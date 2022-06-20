Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Shares Might Go Down -22.87% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.60, and it changed around $0.5 or 6.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.53M. ATHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.01, offering almost -121.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.09% since then. We note from Athira Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 291.12K.

Athira Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATHA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Athira Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Instantly ATHA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.00% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) is 3.49% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -493.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Athira Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.97 percent over the past six months and at a -71.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter.

ATHA Dividends

Athira Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.96% of Athira Pharma Inc. shares, and 74.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.63%. Athira Pharma Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $44.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.42% or 2.42 million shares worth $32.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $11.58 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $11.47 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.