Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around $0.32 or 13.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.67M. ATXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.46, offering almost -420.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 50.14K.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATXS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Astria Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Instantly ATXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.42% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) is -29.26% down in the 30-day period.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Astria Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.23 percent over the past six months and at a 84.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.70%.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Astria Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 57.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.54%. Astria Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $6.91 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.70% or 1.26 million shares worth $6.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $2.4 million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.