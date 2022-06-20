Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around -$0.33 or -8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.00M. ARBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -458.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.83, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.86% since then. We note from Argo Blockchain plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 123.62K.

Argo Blockchain plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARBK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Argo Blockchain plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.08% year-to-date, but still down -34.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is -38.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARBK is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $33.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -799.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Argo Blockchain plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.65 percent over the past six months and at a -41.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

2 analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc to make $40.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Argo Blockchain plc shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.43%. Argo Blockchain plc stock is held by 35 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $3.6 million.

Gillson Capital LP, with 0.19% or 86966.0 shares worth $0.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF held roughly 52362.0 shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.