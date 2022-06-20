Are Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.54M. WMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.83, offering almost -208.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.29% since then. We note from Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 365.74K.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) trade information

Instantly WMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.23% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMC is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) estimates and forecasts

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.95 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to make $9.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 85.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WMC Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 12.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 15.12 per year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares, and 20.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.38%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock is held by 68 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $5.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.37% or 2.65 million shares worth $5.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $3.32 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.69 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.