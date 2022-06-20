ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.31, and it changed around -$1.64 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. ARCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $125.00, offering almost -82.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.62% since then. We note from ArcBest Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 384.93K.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) trade information

Instantly ARCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.25 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) estimates and forecasts

ArcBest Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.55 percent over the past six months and at a 58.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ArcBest Corporation to make $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $948.97 million and $1.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.40%. ArcBest Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 196.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.00% per year for the next five years.

ARCB Dividends

ArcBest Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of ArcBest Corporation shares, and 93.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.36%. ArcBest Corporation stock is held by 375 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.57% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $328.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.81% or 2.66 million shares worth $318.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $159.05 million, making up 7.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $82.82 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.