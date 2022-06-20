An Analysis Of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.52 million shares of the MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.00, and it changed around $0.37 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84B. MMYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.28, offering almost -39.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.85% since then. We note from MakeMyTrip Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.22K.

MakeMyTrip Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MMYT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Instantly MMYT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.38 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.17% year-to-date, but still down -1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 7.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMYT is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

MakeMyTrip Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.84 percent over the past six months and at a 35.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -366.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited to make $140.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.22 million and $32.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 328.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.50%.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.51% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares, and 68.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.84%. MakeMyTrip Limited stock is held by 169 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 6.51 million shares worth $180.3 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 5.74% or 3.74 million shares worth $100.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.55 million shares worth $70.72 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $57.69 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.