An Analysis Of Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were traded, and its beta was 3.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.07M. CREX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -479.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.68% since then. We note from Creative Realities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.25K.

Creative Realities Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CREX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Creative Realities Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.71% year-to-date, but still down -16.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is -10.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CREX is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -262.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Creative Realities Inc. to make $8.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.54% of Creative Realities Inc. shares, and 14.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.45%. Creative Realities Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Argi Investment Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.01% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.