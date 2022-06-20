Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.23, and it changed around -$0.97 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. AIMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.67, offering almost -94.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.75% since then. We note from Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 317.54K.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) trade information

Instantly AIMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.74 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.62% year-to-date, but still down -12.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is -4.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIMC is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) estimates and forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.31 percent over the past six months and at a 3.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $476.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to make $469.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 207.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AIMC Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.46 per year.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, and 104.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.21%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 6.66 million shares worth $343.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.09% or 5.91 million shares worth $305.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $79.02 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $95.2 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.