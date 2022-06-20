AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around $0.36 or 7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.53M. AGIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.13, offering almost -588.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.76% since then. We note from AgileThought Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 58.42K.

AgileThought Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgileThought Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) trade information

Instantly AGIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 06/17/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) is 14.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGIL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) estimates and forecasts

AgileThought Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.16 percent over the past six months and at a 53.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AgileThought Inc. to make $44.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.39% of AgileThought Inc. shares, and 47.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.20%. AgileThought Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.40% of the shares, which is about 1.71 million shares worth $8.09 million.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc, with 1.37% or 0.69 million shares worth $3.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $4.65 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.45 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.