AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) Stock Forecast: $100.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.52, and it changed around $4.24 or 5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. AVAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.12, offering almost -36.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.7% since then. We note from AeroVironment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 340.87K.

AeroVironment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AVAV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AeroVironment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) trade information

Instantly AVAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.35 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.64% year-to-date, but still down -7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is -2.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVAV is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) estimates and forecasts

AeroVironment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.82 percent over the past six months and at a -36.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 188.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AeroVironment Inc. to make $110.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.01 million and $96.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. AeroVironment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.20% per year for the next five years.

AVAV Dividends

AeroVironment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.38% of AeroVironment Inc. shares, and 86.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.68%. AeroVironment Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.49% of the shares, which is about 3.86 million shares worth $363.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.99% or 2.49 million shares worth $154.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $92.36 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $62.11 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.