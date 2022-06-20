Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $7.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.9 million shares of the Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. ADV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.26, offering almost -206.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.37K.

Advantage Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advantage Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.09 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.12% year-to-date, but still down -3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is -7.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Advantage Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.58 percent over the past six months and at a 1.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $981.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 133.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.46% per year for the next five years.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.60% of Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, and 28.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.47%. Advantage Solutions Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 15.45 million shares worth $123.91 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 3.83% or 12.2 million shares worth $97.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.65 million shares worth $44.5 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.31 million shares worth around $34.58 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.