ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.92, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $836.31M. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.71, offering almost -185.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.32% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 796.84K.

ACM Research Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACMR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACM Research Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.83 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.03% year-to-date, but still down -6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 4.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACMR is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.20 percent over the past six months and at a -3.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ACM Research Inc. to make $122.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.40%. ACM Research Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.96% of ACM Research Inc. shares, and 61.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.47%. ACM Research Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 4.25 million shares worth $120.67 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.20% or 3.89 million shares worth $110.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $32.15 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $31.42 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.