AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. AIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.83, offering almost -31.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.12% since then. We note from AAR Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 385.09K.

AAR Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AIR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AAR Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) trade information

Instantly AIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.74 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.97% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is -12.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIR is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AAR Corp. (AIR) estimates and forecasts

AAR Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.70 percent over the past six months and at a 89.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $455.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AAR Corp. to make $469.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0.00%. AAR Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 84.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.68% per year for the next five years.

AIR Dividends

AAR Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.05% of AAR Corp. shares, and 104.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.00%. AAR Corp. stock is held by 279 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.73% of the shares, which is about 6.24 million shares worth $302.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.05% or 3.54 million shares worth $138.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.34 million shares worth $94.43 million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $37.29 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.