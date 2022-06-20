Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.65, and it changed around $0.84 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.25M. AADI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.80, offering almost -264.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.41% since then. We note from Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 105.48K.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) trade information

Instantly AADI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.10 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.48% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) is -1.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AADI is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) estimates and forecasts

Aadi Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.26 percent over the past six months and at a 30.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 589.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aadi Bioscience Inc. to make $1.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.30%.

AADI Dividends

Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.59% of Aadi Bioscience Inc. shares, and 62.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.22%. Aadi Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.74% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $44.18 million.

Acuta Capital Partners LLC, with 7.30% or 1.53 million shares worth $36.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $10.77 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $9.8 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.