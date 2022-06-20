A Business Review Of BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.77 million shares of the BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.11 or 10.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.67M. BEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.35, offering almost -929.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.5% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 498.57K.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BEST Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2701 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.81% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -21.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEST is forecast to be at a low of $22.11 and a high of $22.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1742.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1742.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $408.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BEST Inc. to make $984.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.44 billion and $996.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.00%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.63% of BEST Inc. shares, and 19.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.22%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 11.28 million shares worth $9.6 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.99% or 10.0 million shares worth $8.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $2.06 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.