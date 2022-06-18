Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET): Can A Stock Be -34.33% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The XNET share’s 52-week high remains $5.38, putting it -307.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $91.16M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Xunlei Limited (XNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and -0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.33%. Short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XNET has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -809.09% from its likely low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 108.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xunlei Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders hold 12.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.94% of the shares at 13.64% float percentage. In total, 11.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.02 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.