Why Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.34, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The UONEK share’s 52-week high remains $7.59, putting it -42.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $283.55M, with average of 131.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.53 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and -18.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.52%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 11.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UONEK has been trading -12.36% off suggested target high and -12.36% from its likely low.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

UONEK Dividends

Urban One Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban One Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders hold 58.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.02% of the shares at 65.55% float percentage. In total, 27.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boundary Creek Advisors Lp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 5.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boundary Creek Advisors Lp with 1.68 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Opportunistic High Yield Bond Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One Inc. (UONEK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 million.