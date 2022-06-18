Why Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.20, to imply an increase of 7.04% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The REPL share’s 52-week high remains $40.22, putting it -164.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.05. The company has a valuation of $773.68M, with average of 384.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

After registering a 7.04% upside in the last session, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.82 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and 6.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.91%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Replimune Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares are -40.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.37% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.50% this quarter before falling -15.10% for the next one.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Replimune Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Replimune Group Inc. insiders hold 9.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.02% of the shares at 99.51% float percentage. In total, 90.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.87 million shares (or 12.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $159.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management, Llc with 4.76 million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $129.09 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 33.23 million.