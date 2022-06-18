Why Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.88, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The CVGW share’s 52-week high remains $65.11, putting it -67.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.76. The company has a valuation of $688.95M, with average of 131.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.00 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 21.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.30%.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calavo Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) shares are -5.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.20% this quarter before jumping 364.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $310.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $308.14 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 13.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.30% annually.

CVGW Dividends

Calavo Growers Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calavo Growers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.15, with the share yield ticking at 2.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.57%.

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s Major holders

Calavo Growers Inc. insiders hold 5.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.70% of the shares at 82.10% float percentage. In total, 77.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 15.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.28 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $54.46 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 3.80% of the shares, all valued at about 27.85 million.