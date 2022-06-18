What Could Change After Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) Gains 8.97% From The High-Point?

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.52, to imply an increase of 3.90% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The BOC share’s 52-week high remains $44.50, putting it -116.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.68. The company has a valuation of $640.43M, with an average of 81140.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BOC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) trade information

After registering a 3.90% upside in the last session, Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.88 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and 1.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.58%. Short interest in Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 4.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.00, implying an increase of 37.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOC has been trading -90.06% off suggested target high and -31.58% from its likely low.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.80% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.21 million and $14.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.00% before jumping 34.80% in the following quarter.

BOC Dividends

Boston Omaha Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boston Omaha Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)’s Major holders

Boston Omaha Corporation insiders hold 4.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.74% of the shares at 68.59% float percentage. In total, 65.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnolia Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.08 million shares (or 24.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.78 million shares, or about 9.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $79.92 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 6.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 19.7 million.