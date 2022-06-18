Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN): Can A Stock Be Down -2.56% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply a decrease of -3.18% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The WRN share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -57.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $277.69M, with average of 305.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

After registering a -3.18% downside in the last session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.14%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.56%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Copper and Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares are 7.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 18.50%.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Copper and Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders hold 7.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.03% of the shares at 17.39% float percentage. In total, 16.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.0 million shares, or about 5.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.48 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 8.0 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 4.11 million.