Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.54, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The VCTR share’s 52-week high remains $43.09, putting it -68.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.36. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with average of 311.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.19 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.60, implying an increase of 26.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCTR has been trading -56.62% off suggested target high and -5.72% from its likely low.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) shares are -24.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.21% against -5.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.50% this quarter before falling -4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $230.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $222.6 million and $225.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.40% before jumping 2.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 112.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 30.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.20% annually.

VCTR Dividends

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.69, with the share yield ticking at 2.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s Major holders

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.02% of the shares at 88.06% float percentage. In total, 81.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.07 million shares (or 40.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $810.4 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Pax World Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 35.51 million.