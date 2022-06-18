Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Drops -445.36% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.82, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The DSP share’s 52-week high remains $31.74, putting it -445.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.59. The company has a valuation of $368.00M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

After registering a 2.83% upside in the last session, Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.41 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.52%, and 3.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.03%. Short interest in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viant Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares are -31.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.08% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $53.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.9 million.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viant Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Viant Technology Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.74% of the shares at 67.90% float percentage. In total, 66.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.12 million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.44 million shares. This is just over 10.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 6.69% of the shares, all valued at about 7.52 million.