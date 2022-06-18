Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) Slid -10.72% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.56, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The VVI share’s 52-week high remains $52.72, putting it -98.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.41. The company has a valuation of $577.68M, with average of 110.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the last session, Viad Corp (VVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.30 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.72%, and -9.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.50, implying an increase of 42.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVI has been trading -92.02% off suggested target high and -58.13% from its likely low.

Viad Corp (VVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viad Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viad Corp (VVI) shares are -33.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.22% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.50% this quarter before jumping 124.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $177.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $244.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.93 million and $61.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 513.00% before jumping 298.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 72.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.00% annually.

VVI Dividends

Viad Corp has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viad Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s Major holders

Viad Corp insiders hold 2.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.21% of the shares at 95.97% float percentage. In total, 93.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 15.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.24 million shares, or about 15.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $138.61 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viad Corp (VVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 1.74 million shares. This is just over 8.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 7.00% of the shares, all valued at about 54.32 million.