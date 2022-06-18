Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.50% Loss

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.92, to imply an increase of 4.43% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The VERA share’s 52-week high remains $37.11, putting it -166.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.28. The company has a valuation of $373.89M, with average of 95.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

After registering a 4.43% upside in the last session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.57 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.50%, and -15.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.90%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vera Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares are -37.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.10% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.50% this quarter before falling -103.00% for the next one.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vera Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Vera Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.98% of the shares at 91.46% float percentage. In total, 83.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 1.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.15 million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 18.1 million.