Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) Added 7.48 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE:VEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.64, to imply an increase of 17.58% or $1.74 in intraday trading. The VEL share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -20.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.11. The company has a valuation of $383.89M, with an average of 19350.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VEL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE:VEL) trade information

After registering a 17.58% upside in the last session, Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.64 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 17.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.48%, and 17.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.04%. Short interest in Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE:VEL) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 10.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 18.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEL has been trading -46.05% off suggested target high and -11.68% from its likely low.

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Velocity Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) shares are -10.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.65% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 26.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.18 million and $22.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.20% before jumping 23.30% in the following quarter.

VEL Dividends

Velocity Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velocity Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE:VEL)’s Major holders

Velocity Financial Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.43% of the shares at 99.66% float percentage. In total, 97.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Snow Phipps Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.27 million shares (or 37.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and RBB Fund Inc.- Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fd II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) shares.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and RBB Fund Inc.- Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fd II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 3.54 million.