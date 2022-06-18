Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Dropped -8.18 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.97, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VECO share’s 52-week high remains $32.40, putting it -70.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.68. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.42 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.18%, and -11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.37%. Short interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 10.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.50, implying an increase of 45.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VECO has been trading -105.59% off suggested target high and -47.6% from its likely low.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veeco Instruments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) shares are -25.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.29% against 10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $160.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $146.34 million and $150.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.90% before jumping 12.50% in the following quarter.

VECO Dividends

Veeco Instruments Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s Major holders

Veeco Instruments Inc. insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.80% of the shares at 108.42% float percentage. In total, 105.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.74 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $220.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.77 million shares, or about 15.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $211.17 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 7.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 6.93% of the shares, all valued at about 97.64 million.