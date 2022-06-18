This Week’s -17.94% Loss In CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) Taught Us Something New

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.46, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CION share’s 52-week high remains $15.09, putting it -78.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.27. The company has a valuation of $477.65M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.96K shares over the past 3 months.

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, CION Investment Corporation (CION) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.27 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.94%, and -22.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.27%. Short interest in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) saw shorts transact 68290.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 26.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $11.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CION has been trading -35.93% off suggested target high and -35.93% from its likely low.

CION Investment Corporation (CION) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.87 million.

CION Dividends

CION Investment Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CION Investment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 13.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION)’s Major holders

CION Investment Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.26% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 8.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 0.42 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.16 million.

We also have High Income Securities Fund and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CION Investment Corporation (CION) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, High Income Securities Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77738.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 million.