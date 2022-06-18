There Has Been A -2.32% Decline For Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG). So What’s Next?

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.33, to imply a decrease of -2.32% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The BRDG share’s 52-week high remains $25.61, putting it -78.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.05. The company has a valuation of $1.71B, with average of 166.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.24 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.19%, and -23.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.61%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) shares are -33.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.02% against -7.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $70.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $106.79 million and $92.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -34.40% before jumping 18.20% in the following quarter.

BRDG Dividends

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 7.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)’s Major holders

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.43% of the shares at 69.54% float percentage. In total, 64.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 8.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jennison Associates LLC with 2.06 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $41.91 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.39 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 19.56 million.