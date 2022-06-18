There Has Been A -13.65% Decline For Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI). So What’s Next?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply a decrease of -13.65% or -$1.73 in intraday trading. The SOI share’s 52-week high remains $14.61, putting it -33.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.11. The company has a valuation of $491.64M, with average of 310.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) trade information

After registering a -13.65% downside in the last session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.76 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -13.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.72%, and -12.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 23.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOI has been trading -46.25% off suggested target high and -5.12% from its likely low.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) shares are 67.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,166.67% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before jumping 533.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $56.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.67 million and $29.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.50% before jumping 117.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 96.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.66% annually.

SOI Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 3.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Major holders

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. insiders hold 14.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.22% of the shares at 87.47% float percentage. In total, 75.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by THRC Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.59 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $29.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 5.52 million.