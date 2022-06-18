The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Is Currently -94.96 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply an increase of 10.07% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The MICS share’s 52-week high remains $14.70, putting it -94.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.39. The company has a valuation of $5.73M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.22K shares over the past 3 months.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

After registering a 10.07% upside in the last session, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.79 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 10.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.20%, and 7.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.44%. Short interest in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) saw shorts transact 35990.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.00, implying an increase of 93.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111.00 and $111.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MICS has been trading -1372.15% off suggested target high and -1372.15% from its likely low.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) estimates and forecasts

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Singing Machine Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

The Singing Machine Company Inc. insiders hold 63.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.52% of the shares at 45.20% float percentage. In total, 16.52% institutions holds shares in the company.