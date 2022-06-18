The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Up 4.96% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -29.36% – Here’s What To Do Now

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.05, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The TCS share’s 52-week high remains $14.25, putting it -102.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.70. The company has a valuation of $358.85M, with average of 504.83K shares over the past 3 months.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the last session, The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.38 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.86%, and -8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.36%.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.40% this quarter before falling -44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $279.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $314.68 million and $227.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.10% before jumping 4.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.30% annually.

TCS Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Container Store Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

The Container Store Group Inc. insiders hold 9.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.40% of the shares at 95.17% float percentage. In total, 86.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.34 million shares (or 30.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.12 million.

We also have Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 8.62 million.