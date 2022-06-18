SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) On Friday – Up 3.73% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $399.76, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $10.63 in intraday trading. The SIVB share’s 52-week high remains $763.22, putting it -90.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $384.83. The company has a valuation of $25.00B, with average of 584.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SVB Financial Group (SIVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIVB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 430.55 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and -7.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $684.52, implying an increase of 41.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $470.00 and $1100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIVB has been trading -175.17% off suggested target high and -17.57% from its likely low.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SVB Financial Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares are -41.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.38% against 1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before jumping 49.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.88 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 36.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SVB Financial Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

SVB Financial Group insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.33% of the shares at 93.76% float percentage. In total, 93.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.3 million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.97 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 900.01 million.