Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI): Can A Stock Be 34.34% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SDPI share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -142.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $28.18M, with average of 296.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1910 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.51%, and 2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.34%.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.42 million and $3.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.00% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Superior Drilling Products Inc. insiders hold 66.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.44% of the shares at 19.13% float percentage. In total, 6.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 3.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.