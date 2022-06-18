Stock Of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Dropped By -5.80 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.98, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LSEA share’s 52-week high remains $9.44, putting it -35.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.19. The company has a valuation of $318.50M, with average of 116.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSEA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.49 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.93%, and -5.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 30.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSEA has been trading -43.27% off suggested target high and -43.27% from its likely low.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Landsea Homes Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) shares are -4.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.11% against 35.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.70% this quarter before jumping 272.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $338.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $367.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $196.9 million and $255.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.10% before jumping 43.50% in the following quarter.

LSEA Dividends

Landsea Homes Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Landsea Homes Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA)’s Major holders

Landsea Homes Corporation insiders hold 79.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.18% of the shares at 96.13% float percentage. In total, 20.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by No Street GP LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Washington Corporation with 0.86 million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 million.