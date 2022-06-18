Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Stock Jumping 4.14% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 10.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SINT share’s 52-week high remains $2.06, putting it -368.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $10.84M, with average of 85.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

After registering a 10.40% upside in the last session, Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 10.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.58%, and 4.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.89%.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 145.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $210k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $101k and $101k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 107.90% before jumping 177.20% in the following quarter.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sintx Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Sintx Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.89% of the shares at 7.19% float percentage. In total, 6.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.