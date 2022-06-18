Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.12, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SWIR share’s 52-week high remains $25.08, putting it -18.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.44. The company has a valuation of $815.23M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SWIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the last session, Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.90 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.97%, and -0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.86%. Short interest in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying an increase of 10.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWIR has been trading -51.52% off suggested target high and 28.98% from its likely low.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sierra Wireless Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) shares are 32.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 204.88% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -112.10% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $78.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $122.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.37 million and $120.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.90% before jumping 1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -47.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -24.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SWIR Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sierra Wireless Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

Sierra Wireless Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.00% of the shares at 61.53% float percentage. In total, 61.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 13.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lion Point Capital, LP with 2.14 million shares, or about 5.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.78 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 7.22 million.