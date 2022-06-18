Should Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) Rally After -133.26% Drop From High?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.87, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CTOS share’s 52-week high remains $11.36, putting it -133.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.53. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.74 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.30%, and -20.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.13%. Short interest in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw shorts transact 2.32 million shares and set a 6.5 days time to cover.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Custom Truck One Source Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) shares are -33.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.50% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.70% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $366.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $387.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.7 million and $375.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 377.80% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

CTOS Dividends

Custom Truck One Source Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Custom Truck One Source Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s Major holders

Custom Truck One Source Inc. insiders hold 5.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.74% of the shares at 96.89% float percentage. In total, 91.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 148.6 million shares (or 60.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ECP ControlCo, LLC with 25.74 million shares, or about 10.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $205.91 million.

We also have Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 20.83 million.