Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) Recovered 18.96% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 6.90% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.26, to imply an increase of 4.06% or $2.0 in intraday trading. The SENEA share’s 52-week high remains $62.09, putting it -21.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.54. The company has a valuation of $446.47M, with average of 28.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) trade information

After registering a 4.06% upside in the last session, Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.79 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.92%, and -7.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying a decrease of -144.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SENEA has been trading 59.03% off suggested target high and 59.03% from its likely low.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) estimates and forecasts

SENEA Dividends

Seneca Foods Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seneca Foods Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s Major holders

Seneca Foods Corporation insiders hold 12.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.25% of the shares at 82.36% float percentage. In total, 72.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 16.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.58 million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.97 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 6.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 9.51 million.