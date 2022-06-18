Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The EYES share’s 52-week high remains $7.40, putting it -249.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $89.19M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 351.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the last session, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.20 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.50%, and 21.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.06%. Short interest in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $472k and $497k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. insiders hold 25.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.28% of the shares at 11.07% float percentage. In total, 8.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.04 million shares, or about 2.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.