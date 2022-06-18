Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS): How Can A Stock Be Down -74.01% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 15.87% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SCPS share’s 52-week high remains $7.54, putting it -1653.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $8.05M, with an average of 94990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 257.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

After registering a 15.87% upside in the last session, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4841 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 15.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.35%, and 5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.01%. Short interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw shorts transact 90400.0 shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 96.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPS has been trading -2690.7% off suggested target high and -2690.7% from its likely low.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Scopus BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 50.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.09% of the shares at 30.59% float percentage. In total, 15.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.1 million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.36 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.58 million.