SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Stocks Fall -1.60% YTD; What Next For It?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.56, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SCPL share’s 52-week high remains $22.29, putting it -64.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.75. The company has a valuation of $1.71B, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.09 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.56%, and 5.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.60%. Short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciPlay Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are -5.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.71% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.20% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $164.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154 million and $154.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.00% before jumping 9.40% in the following quarter.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciPlay Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.95% of the shares at 95.94% float percentage. In total, 92.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engine Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.98 million shares (or 8.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.97 million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.46 million.