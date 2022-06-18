Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) Is Worth A Gamble At $3.30

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.30, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The RZLT share’s 52-week high remains $17.39, putting it -426.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $102.73M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 231.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.35 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.00%, and 15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.96%. Short interest in Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw shorts transact 79000.0 shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rezolute Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) shares are -25.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.29% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.80% this quarter before falling -10.30% for the next one.

RZLT Dividends

Rezolute Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rezolute Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s Major holders

Rezolute Inc. insiders hold 11.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.60% of the shares at 27.83% float percentage. In total, 24.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 37.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caxton Corporation with 1.19 million shares, or about 14.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.7 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 19.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 18.12% of the shares, all valued at about 6.95 million.