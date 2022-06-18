Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) Recovered 35.87% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 0.97% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.37, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RNGR share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -19.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.65. The company has a valuation of $259.25M, with an average of 96990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNGR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the last session, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.60 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.97%, and 3.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.97%. Short interest in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw shorts transact 10290.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 118.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $123.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.97 million and $50 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 174.80% before jumping 149.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 152.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

RNGR Dividends

Ranger Energy Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ranger Energy Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s Major holders

Ranger Energy Services Inc. insiders hold 21.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.41% of the shares at 86.98% float percentage. In total, 68.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 16.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 0.48 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.95 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 4.05% of the shares, all valued at about 10.28 million.