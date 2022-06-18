Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Surging 85.82% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.47, to imply a decrease of -5.27% or -$3.42 in intraday trading. The PDS share’s 52-week high remains $87.19, putting it -41.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.00. The company has a valuation of $859.97M, with average of 77.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

After registering a -5.27% downside in the last session, Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.20 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.25%, and -14.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.50%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.34, implying an increase of 37.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73.11 and $117.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDS has been trading -90.56% off suggested target high and -18.94% from its likely low.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precision Drilling Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) shares are 85.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.42% against 48.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $219.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.39 million.

PDS Dividends

Precision Drilling Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Precision Drilling Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Precision Drilling Corporation insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.29% of the shares at 46.61% float percentage. In total, 46.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 6.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.67 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.64 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79933.0, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 3.48 million.