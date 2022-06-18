Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Is 0.99% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $332.93, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The POOL share’s 52-week high remains $582.27, putting it -74.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $329.65. The company has a valuation of $14.41B, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pool Corporation (POOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give POOL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.56.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Pool Corporation (POOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 380.77 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.53%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.18%. Short interest in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 4.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $506.89, implying an increase of 34.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $400.00 and $570.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POOL has been trading -71.21% off suggested target high and -20.15% from its likely low.

Pool Corporation (POOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pool Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pool Corporation (POOL) shares are -39.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.87% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.70% this quarter before jumping 2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.73 billion and $1.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.80% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 79.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.00% annually.

POOL Dividends

Pool Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pool Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s Major holders

Pool Corporation insiders hold 3.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 100.28% float percentage. In total, 97.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.41 million shares, or about 11.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pool Corporation (POOL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $612.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 395.67 million.